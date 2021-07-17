Muncy -- William E. “Bogie” Bogart, Sr., 60, formerly of Muncy, most recently of Benton, died on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.

Born January 13, 1961 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Lewis and Margery (Montgomery) Bogart.

William attended East Lycoming School District and served honorably in the United States Army. He later worked in Construction for the former Atlantic Coast Contracting.

He was a member of the Muncy Baptist Church.

William enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela Bogart, of Muncy; five children, Trina, of Hughesville, Nikki (Al) Williams, of Hughesville, William (Mandy) Bogart Jr., of Williamsport, Jessica (Sean) Artley, of Boyertown, and Joseph Artley, of Muncy; one sister, Lynn (Edward) Musser, of Benton; seven grandchildren; and two nephews, Thomas and Calvin Musser.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Cynthia Bogart.

