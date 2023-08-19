Montoursville, Pa. — William E. "Bill" Mattox, 78, of Montoursville passed away peacefully August 18, 2023 at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on December 18, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Sullivan and Pansy (Hurt) Mattox.

Bill completed his Bachelor of Science from Cleveland State University, setting the stage for a long and fruitful career. He served as a Quality Control Engineer at Primus Technology for an impressive 37 years.

Beyond his professional life, Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. His patriotism and love for his nation was evident throughout his life. He served as an Elder at the First Christian Church of Montoursville, and was also a faithful member of the Newberry Church of Christ. His faith was unwavering, and he lived a life that embodied the teachings of Christ, reading and writing scripture daily.

Bill was also an avid builder, a passion that led him to contribute significantly to the construction of the two churches he attended. His vast tool collection was a testament to his dedication to his craft, and he often lent them to others in need. He was a man of many qualities, but he was best known for his thoughtfulness and faith-filled life. He had a remarkable ability to make those around him feel valued and loved.

Bill was a devoted family man, cherishing his wife of 53 years, Shirley "Sherry" Mattox, who survives. He also leaves behind his children, Rosemary Orner (Matt) of Montoursville, and Daniel Mattox (Kimberly) of Watsontown. He took immense joy in his three grandsons, Matthew Orner and Luke and Ryan Mattox. His brother, Richard Mattox (Leen) of Baltimore, and his sister, Rita Shrewsbury (Dale) of Bluefield, West Virginia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews will fondly remember him as well.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

A graveside service to honor the life of Bill will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 22 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad St. Montoursville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Bill’s family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of the 400 and 600 halls at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center for their dedicated kindness to Bill during his stay.

Online condolences may be made on Bill’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

