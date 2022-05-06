South Williamsport -- William E. “Bill” Fritz, Sr., 88, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully May 5, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center. Surviving is his loving wife Laverta M. (Harlan) Fritz who he married on Sept. 10, 1958.

Born February 11, 1934 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Herbert and Grace (Landon) Fritz. Bill served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed electrician for many years as well as a supervisor at Acme Markets.

Bill was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and John F. Laedlein Masonic Lodge 707 F. & A.M. Bill was an avid train collector and enjoyed his time spent doing all things trains with his best friend Steve Barner. He was a lifelong supporter of Original Little League where he played as a child and then went on to spend 50 years as a volunteer umpire starting in 1968. In addition to his time behind home plate, Bill was a long-time member on the Board of Directors, was part of the rules committee for Original Little League and a former Original Little League President. He was a league member, but most of all a gentleman that had plenty of Original Little League history, having an outstanding relationship with Little League founder, Carl E. Stotz. He loved the kids, the fans, giving out rocks for added luck and there is no doubt he left this world a better place sharing his love and respect for the game of baseball with others in the community.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Robert Fritz (Allison) of South Williamsport and William E. Fritz (Colleen) of Williamsport; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Fritz and his siblings.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bill will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bill’s family.

Online condolences may be made on Bill’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

