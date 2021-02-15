Jersey Shore -- William D. Woodring, 81, of Jersey Shore passed January 30, 2021 at his home.

Born February 18, 1939 in Williamsport, he was the son to William and Romaine Woodring.

For many years, he was a self employed house painter.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dottie A. Evans; they were united in marriage on July 8, 2014. Also surviving is his daughter, Brenda King of Montgomery; step daughter, Lisa A. (Malena) Evans of Jersey Shore; and two granddaughters, Jodie and Malena.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

