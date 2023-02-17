Williamsport, Pa. — William D. “Bill” Schlee, 80, died peacefully February 9, 2023 in Summerville, South Carolina, where he resided with his son for the past year enjoying time spent in the sunshine and with family.

Born June 13, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William E. and Helen L. (Kilpatrick) Schlee.

Bill attended Williamsport schools before enlisting in the Army to serve his country. He was a Green Beret and served during the Vietnam Conflict. For more than 40 years, Bill was an over the road truck driver, serving many contractors before owning his own company.

Bill married Nedra Fadeley and together they raised three children while living in West Virginia. Following his divorce he retired, moved to Delaware, and then to Jersey Shore to be closer to family. He kept himself busy driving bus for Susquehanna Transit and especially enjoyed driving the student athletes from Bucknell University.

Bill was a member of Teamsters Union, the Lions Club, and American Legion.

Surviving him are a two children, Michael and Jennifer Schlee; two grandchildren, Olivia and Alex; three sisters, Sarah Hill, Clara Williamson, and June Davis; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Carolyn Schlee, a sister, Shirley Hill, and a brother, Leonard Schlee.

A visitation will be held 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, followed by an 11 a.m. graveside service with military honors at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad St., Montoursville.

