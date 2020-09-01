Carlisle -- William D. "Bill" Jarrett Sr., 89, of Carlisle, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Carlisle.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Edith M. (Mundrick) Jarrett, on January 12, 1992.

Born January 6, 1931 in South Williamsport, he was a son of the late Kenneth D. and Philomena (Rosamelia) Jarrett.

Bill was a 1948 graduate of South Williamsport High School. Following graduation he joined the Navy Reserves before serving in the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge he began working for Stroehmann's Bakery and later retired in 1993 from the former Avco Lycoming, now Textron, after more than 20 years.

Bill attended Brethren in Christ Church, Carlisle, and was a member of VFW Post 7863, DuBoistown. Bill enjoyed playing bingo, watching sports, hunting, fishing, puzzles, word searches, listening to bluegrass music and scratch-off lottery tickets.

Surviving are his children, Mary E. Martin (Ronald), of Carlisle, Joan M. Johnson (Amanda Resinger), of Linden, John H. Jarrett (Ruby), of York, and William D. Jarrett Jr. (Samantha Moser), of Thomasville; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Shawn), Christina (James), Rachel (Phillip), Todd (Ashley), Lydia (Phillip), Victoria (Robert), Kara (John), Amy (Nick), Crystal (Scott), Shelia (Shawnee), Tricia (Mark); 28 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Annis Straub, of South Williamsport, and Joyce Kimport, of Jersey Shore.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty J. Jarrett, granddaughter, Amanda Jarrett, a great-grandson, Conner, infant brother, John Jarrett, and a sister, Margaret Erb.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bill will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Trout Run Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

