South Williamsport -- William C. McElroy, 64, of South Williamsport passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna after a courageous fight with COVID.

Bill was born in Williamsport on March 14, 1956, the son of the late Irvin H. and Virginia H. (Hinkle) McElroy/Stugart.

He was a 1975 graduate of Loyalsock Twp. High School. Recently retired, Bill had previously worked at Acme Markets, Weis Markets and Binghamton Hardware.

Bill was a member of Balls Mills United Methodist Church and a life member of the Lycova Grange. He enjoyed golfing, camping and going to the casinos. He was a league bowler at ABC Lanes, a big NASCAR fan and an avid Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Carol A. Bausinger McElroy; they would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on April 14, 2021. In addition, he is survived by his children, Jennifer (John) Catanese of Huntingdon, Pa.; Jason (Rikki) McElroy of Montgomery, Pa,; grandchildren, Isaiah, Matthew, Gabriel Catanese, and Harlee McElroy; sister Kathleen (Rick) Freas of Williamsport; and step-brother Rocky Stugart Sr. of Williamsport. Besides his parents Bill was also preceded in death by his step-father, Ernest Stugart and step-sister, Anna Stugart.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Balls Mills Cemetery. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

We will be following CDC guidelines with social distancing and masking. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Balls Mills United Methodist Church - attention Kitchen Fund.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements