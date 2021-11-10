Cogan Station -- William C. “Bill” Sechler, 74, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 8, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years Patricia L. (Kieffer) Sechler.

Born July 21, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William L. and Margaret E. (Stugart) Sechler.

Bill was a Williamsport Area High School graduate and retired as a machinist from Textron Lycoming after more than 40 years.

Bill was a member of Trinity Gospel Church. He was active in church functions and was a proud Evangelist. He was active in prison ministry and would go door to door witnessing to people. Bill was an avid Penn State football fan, but most of all he was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Christina D. Berkheimer (Chuck) of Duncansville and Terry E. Sechler of Kansas; three grandchildren Sarah C. Leonard (William) of South Williamsport, Jason R. Leonard (Kim Mease) of Calvin, Micah L. Leonard (Nick Bledsoe) of Chest Springs; three great-grandchildren Autumn, Adalyn, and Kyler; two brothers Harry W. Sechler (Sharon) of Williamsport and Lewis W. Sechler (Carol) of Montgomery; a sister Carol A. Klemick of Williamsport; and a step sister Sue Beck (Mark) of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step son Steven M. Gross, great-grandchild Riley Leonard, a brother Clayton H. Sechler, and step sister Carol Houser.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bill will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 13 at Trinity Gospel Church 1010 Elmira St, Williamsport with the Rev. Joel Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. at Trinity Gospel Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company 615 PA-973, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

