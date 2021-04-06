Williamsport -- William “Bo” McCaroll (William Dortman), 61, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Born July 7, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan he was a son of the late Betty Jean Johnson.

Bo earned his Master’s Degree in Social Psychology from Lincoln University. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

Bo enjoyed reading, listening to music and his German shepherd dogs. He relished in time spent outdoors, hunting and hiking, but more than anything enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Darlene McCarroll; three children, Melissa A. Gardner (Robert, II), Nichole M. Phillips (Stephen), and James W. Dortman (Abbiejean) ; his grandsons, Andrew, Zachary, Bobby, Austin, Johnathon and Ethan; a great-granddaughter, Raelynn; his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Dortman; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by Jim and Penny Biichle and Kim Brown.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bo will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Love Unlimited Ministries Inc., 734 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. A visitation will be held 4 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at church. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill.

Memorial donations in Bo’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

