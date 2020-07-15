South Williamsport -- William "Bill" R. Regel, Sr., 90, of South Williamsport passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, with his family at his side.

Bill was born in Williamsport on July 24, 1929, a son of Frederick R. and Sarah (Blank) Regel.

He was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church. Bill was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and had been employed at the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Bill enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, serving from March 1951 until February of 1953, and a member of VFW post 7863 in DuBoistown as well as a member of the Newberry Republican League and the Newberry Independent (Polish) Club.

His wife of 54 years, the former Theresa Maroni, died on February 3, 2009.

Surviving are his children, Lori A. Regel (Joseph) Childs, and Kenneth F. (Marsha) Regel, of both of South Williamsport; five grandchildren; Jessica Regel, Kenneth Regel Jr., Stacy Regel, Jeffery Regel, Janella Gatz, eight great-grandchildren; Jeffery Regel, Zidan Westbay, Nolan WestBay, Kendall Hoffman, Kenneth Regel III, Ahnayla Regel, Nayhlee Regel Jaxson Ray Regel and a sister, Florence Danneker, of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents and wife, a son, William R. Regel Jr., daughter, Karen S. Gatz; siblings, Geraldine Lilley, John and Paul Regel, and Marion Vaugh all preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 17. Proper social distancing and adherence to state and CDC guidelines are encouraged.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 800 W. Southern Ave., South Williamsport, with his pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation for the benefit of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements.