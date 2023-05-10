Mill Hall, Pa. — William "Bill" M. D’Ercole, 76 of Mill Hall passed away May 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Lock Haven on May 22, 1946, he was the son of the late A.W. D'Ercole and Marjorie (Wheatley) Fravel.

On July 25, 1964, he married the former Sarah Lippert who preceded him in death on April 14, 2021.

William was a graduate of Lock Haven High School. He was employed by Champion Part Rebuilders for numerous years, and Puff's Auto Sales before he retired. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When he wasn't spending time with his family, he would pass the time repairing lawnmowers and throwing horseshoes with "the crew."

He is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Kevin) Wolfe, of Mill Hall; two sons, Mike (Amy) D’Ercole, of Waterville and Kenneth (Amanda) D’Ercole, of Mill Hall; and three brothers, Dan D'Ercole, Dave D'Ercole, and John D'Ercole. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie D'Ercole and twin daughters, Anna Mae and Mary Elizabeth D’Ercole.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made in William’s name to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, Pa 17751.

