McElhattan -- William (Bill) Kellander, 72, of McElhattan went to be with The Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Gatehouse in Williamsport surrounded by his family.

Bill was born in Clearfield, Pa. November 15, 1949 to the late Edward and Anna June Schultz Kellander. Bill was united in marriage to his wife, Karis A. Probst, on September 28, 1969. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Bill previously volunteered with the Wayne Twp. Fire Company and served as a member of the board of directors of the Wayne Twp. Landfill for the last twenty seven years. He was a former member of the McElhattan United Methodist Church, having been involved with the construction of the current building; he regularly attended the Cedar Heights Brethren in Christ Church in Mill Hall for over eighteen years. Bill had worked at various companies including the Dye Works, Velda, Capitol Industries and had been a successful self-employed building contractor for over forty years. While working as a contractor he built many of the local McDonalds Restaurants in the area. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves out of State College.

Surviving in addition to his wife Karis are his children, Chuck Kellander, Heather (Michael) Swimley and Matt (Laura) Kellander. Also surviving are his grandchildren, David (Maura), Anthony, Sam, Chris, Will & Noelle.

Funeral services for William Kellander will be Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Height Brethren in Christ Church, 37 Cedar Heights, Mill Hall. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Garman. Family and friends will be received in the Cedar Heights Brethren in Christ Church Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to services on Saturday. Interment will be private in the Linnwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Bill's name can made to Cedar Heights Brethren in Christ Church or The Gatehouse at Divine Providence in Williamsport.

Online thoughts and memories can be made to www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



