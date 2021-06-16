William B. Lantz, 92, of Williamsport died Monday, June 14, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born August 1, 1928 in Bethlehem he was the son of the late Karl R. and Henrietta Brunner Lantz.

William graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, received his bachelor’s degree from Moravian College and did graduate work at Lehigh University.

William served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the Williamsport Redevelopment Authority and retired from the Department of Public Assistance.

William was a member of United Commercial Travelers for more than 50 years, serving in many roles including State UCT Grand Counselor. He was heavily involved in fundraising and volunteering for Lycoming County Special Olympics.

William was a member of Voiture 903 of the 40 & 8 in Clinton County. Under his leadership, Voiture 903 received the “2017 Outstanding Voiture, Nationale Youth Sports Award.” He was a scout leader for Pack 12 and a member of the Williamsport Lions Club for more than 50 years.

During the holiday season, William was known for the construction of his large Moravian nativity scene, the Putz, complete with lights and music. He also participated in the Will Huffman Annual Toy Train Expo for the past 23 years, showing his extensive electric and wind-up train collections.

William was an accomplished violinist and played in the Susquehanna Valley Symphony Orchestra. His greatest enjoyment was being the Concert Master of the Lantz Family Orchestra with his four children and six grandchildren.

He is survived by his children; William H. Lantz (Vicki) of Shippensburg, Jane Urban (Barry) of West Chester, Sara Aungst (Sam) of Williamsport, John Lantz (Susan) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Brianna, Douglas, Warren, Thomas and Peter.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth J. “Betty” Lantz, and a granddaughter, Katie Urban.

A viewing will be held Sunday June 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 East Church Street, Bethlehem, officiated by Rt. Rev. C. Hopeton Clennon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to Lycoming County Special Olympics, C/O Marc Follmer, P.O. Box 1891, Williamsport, PA 17703.

Online condolences may be made on William’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



