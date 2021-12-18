Williamsport -- William B. "Bill" Pfeiffer, Jr., 77, passed away at home on Dec. 10, 2021.

Bill was born in Danville, Pa., the son of William B. Sr. and Marian (Long) Pfeiffer on Dec. 9, 1944. He was a 1962 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and later went on to achieve a Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University, class of 1966. As a young man, he had a love for fast cars and once said selling his split-window Corvette was the worst mistake he ever made.

After graduating with a degree in chemical engineering, Bill worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals and then DuPont for several years before joining his father at the family business, Keystone Furniture Galleries in Muncy, Pa. Bill was the president and owner of Keystone at the time of his death. He and his wife, the former Nancy Grieco, celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2021.

From his youth, Bill enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. He spent much of his free time at the family cabin in Trout Run, Pa., gazing at the creek, relaxing in his lawn chair and occasionally sipping "the best gin & tonic you’ve ever tasted." His fishing friends and family have so many great memories and tall tales with him on the water or at the lodge that we will always treasure.

Bill was headstrong, but intelligent, with an incredible ear for music and learned all he could about the things that interested him. Friends will know that he made a mixtape or loaded an iPod for every fishing trip or event, but he also enjoyed (at various times): collecting toy trains, HAM radio, cider-making, mowing, home theater assembly, cutting wood, cheesesteaks, hot peppers and watching old and new sci-fi movies.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, William B. Pfeiffer III of Missoula, Mont., sisters Elizabeth (George) Kayal of Center Valley Pa. and Barbara "Barrie" (Peter) Morlon of Sarasota, Fla., as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place in the spring with Reverend William Corcoran, pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. The family will hold a private celebration of Bill’s life later in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name can be made to Montana Trout Unlimited, montanatu.org, or to a charity of your choosing.

Crouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling these services. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



