Trout Run -- William B. “Bill” Long, 84, of Trout Run passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home following his courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Pamela K. (Forsythe) Long.

Born July 11, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William E. and Lillian (Kriner) Long.

Bill was employed at James Spring and Wire Company before he became a road master in Lewis Township. He was then elected Lewis Township Supervisor for many years.

He was a member of Mountain View Fellowship, Bodines, Red Run Hunting Club and the Marine Corps League, both of Ralston.

Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, spot lighting for deer, riding his motorcycle, sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds, and cleaning his 2000 Pontiac Firebird Convertible. He was always on the go and could often be found at local motorcycle events as well as local car, antique, and home shows. Bill was also a devoted motorcycle rider in the 911 Memorial Ride and only missed one year. He was also a rider in the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run. When he was unable to ride his motorcycle he did not let that stop him and he and his wife, Pam would take their side by side to the local shows and events. Most of all Bill loved and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Williams S. Long (Samantha) of Williamsport; four grandchildren Trevor Houseknecht (Kelsie), Brooke, William R., and Alexis Long; and three great-grandchildren with twins on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four step sisters Joyce Bloom, Carlene Reid, Bonnie Detwiler, and Nancy Hanna.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the Mountain View Fellowship 202 Old Barn Road, Trout Run, PA 17771.

