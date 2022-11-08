Williamsport — William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner.

Bill was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. He was employed in construction, as a mechanic, and his personal favorite, as a self-employed truck driver. Bill instilled in his kids at an early age his love for all things cars. From mechanics to speed to bodywork, he had an eye and passion for cars, drag racing, and dirt tracks

Bill enjoyed performing any kind of hands-on work and would give his time and talents to those he loved. This included building a house for his parents, fixing, maintaining, and painting cars, farm equipment, pools, houses, and much more. Often you could find him riding his Harley and listening to a wide variety of music.

Surviving are three children, Matthew A. Harvey (Samantha) of Hughesville, Dustin L. Reynolds of Rocky Point, N.C., and Keri L. Reynolds (Daniel) of Williamsport, five grandchildren, Tyler, Levi, Camren, Alaina, and Bella; his significant other, Christine Walter of Williamsport; four siblings, Dennis, Sara, Larue, and Irene, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

