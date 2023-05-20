Dushore, Pa. — William Aloysius O'Callaghan, Jr., 93, of Dushore passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2023 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus.

He was born on October 23, 1929 in Philadelphia. He graduated from LaSalle College in 1951. Later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany. Bill was a Pharmaceutical Salesman for Roche for over 40 years, retiring in 2003. He moved to Dushore in 1999 and resided there until his passing. Bill was a member of Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, Zion Chapel, in Dushore. He was also a lifelong member of the American Legion.

Bill is survived by his three children and spouses; four step-children and their spouse; a daughter-in-law and step-son-in-law; grandchildren and their spouses; great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren and their spouses; and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, previous wives, a son, and a step-daughter.

Per his request, no services will be held at this time. A private interment will be held in Philadelphia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association on his behalf.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence for the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

