Williamsport — William A. Smith known by some family and friends as “Booga” who resided in Williamsport, Pa. passed away on Saturday May 21, 2022 at the age of 62.

William was born on January 5, 1960 to the late Annie B. Smith- Davis and Leonard Davis. He was raised in Liberty, N.C. and went to Southeast Guilford High School until he left and moved to Williamsport. William worked many different jobs and did some manufacturing labor until he became disabled.

William loved his children and loved going fishing with his brother Terry, cousins Mark and Tony, and also loved to hang out with family and friends. He loved to sit back and watch football, especially when the Dallas Cowboys played because that was his favorite football team and whenever he wasn’t watching football, he enjoyed watching lifetime movies.

William is survived by his five children; Janarria Johnson (Renaldo) of Clinton, Maryland, LeTasia Robinson (Waymon) of District Heights, Maryland, Tra Smith, Keyshawn Smith, and Destiny Smith of Mount Carmel, Pa.; five grandchildren, Andreya Ennis and Renaldo (London) Pressley of Clinton, Maryland, Shaniya Robinson, Nevaeh Robinson and Iyanna Robinson of District Heights, Maryland; five brothers, Coy (Dexter) Smith of Greensboro, N.C., Terry Smith (Julia) of Milton, Pa., Darrell Davis (Sandra) of Tampa, Florida, Dwight Davis (Doris) of Greensboro, N.C., and Dwayne Davis of Greensboro, N.C.; two sisters, Darlene Crawford (Rembert) of Greensboro, N.C. and Kimberlee Davis of Burlington, N.C. and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. William was preceded in death by his parents Annie B. Smith Davis and Leonard Davis, and two brothers, Donald Davis and Jessie Davis.

There will be a public viewing from 12 – 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport where the funeral will begin at 1 p.m. All other services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

