Williamsport -- William A. “Bill” Olson of Williamsport died peacefully Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021 at Rose View Center.

Born Nov. 4, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of Carl Olson and Mary (Kohler) Olson.

Bill was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He retired from Lonza. Bill enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He was a member of the V.F.W. #7863 Duboistown.

Surviving are two daughters, Deana M. Karschner (Shawn) of Montoursville and Darlene M. Day (Marc) of Duboistown; grandchildren, Megan, Erika, Cameron, and Cole; five great grandchildren, two step-children to his former wife MaryAnn Conley, Tracy Strosser of Lewisburg, and Timothy Huther of Williamsport; and siblings, Kenneth Olson of Bastress, Raymond Olson of Montgomery, Arlene Bachman of Williamsport, Shirley Guerrisky of Montoursville, Jane Webster of Williamsport, and Claire Vibert of Clarkstown.

Memorial donations in Bill’s name may be made to North Central Site Services, 2121 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

