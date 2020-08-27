Williamsport -- Willard E. Vinson, 64, of Williamsport, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Sheri L. (Buzard) Vinson.

Born September 17, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John E. and Hannah F. (Rose) Vinson.

Willard was a Williamsport Area High School graduate. He retired from River Valley Transit in 2018. Prior to River Valley Transit, Willard worked for the American Rescue Workers from age 14 to 38, working in maintenance and driving trucks.

Willard was a very faithful member of God's Missionary Church, New Columbia, where he was involved in the bus ministry and media ministry.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two loving daughters, Shelby L. Clark (Nicholas), and Hailey R. Vinson, both of Williamsport; and three beautiful grandchildren, Adilynne, Olivia and Knox Clark, all of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Vinson Jr., and a sister, Charlene E. Vinson.

A memorial service to honor the life of Willard will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29 at God's Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, with Rev. Brian A. Spangler and Rev. Jeffrey A. Buzard co-officiating. A livestream of the memorial service will be posted at www.newcolumbiagmc.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Willard's name to God's Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

