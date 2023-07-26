Swissdale, Pa. — Willard A. Probst, Jr., age 70, of Swissdale, Pa. passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023 at the Gatehouse in the Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport.

Willard was born on May 23, 1953 in Lock Haven to Willard and Grace Eichenlaub Probst, Sr.

On January 8, 1973, he married Mary K. Gentzyel who resides in Lock Haven.

Willard worked for the Hammermill Paper Company until it became the International Paper Company. He then went to work at Penn College of Technology in the custodial/maintenance department until his retirement.

Willard was an avid hunter and wildlife painter in his spare time. Most of his days were spent at his family camp on the Swissdale Mountain.

He is survived by three children: Dawn (Mark Powers) Peasley, Shannon (Kristina Cochran) Probst, and Melissa (Brian) Wegener. He is survived by his grandchildren: Ariana, Tristen, Abigale and Adalynn, Hunter, Alex, Taylor, and Zane. He is also survived by a brother, Dale Probst. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Christopher Probst.

Family and friends will be received in the Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven on Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories may be made at: www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

