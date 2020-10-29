Montgomery -- Wilhelm U. “Will” Rump, 69, of Montgomery passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 48 years, Donna M. (McNaughton) Rump, whom he married on November 4, 1972.

Born September 11, 1951 in Forchheim, Germany he was a son of the late Anny (Will) Rump and step-son of the late Bernard Rump.

Will was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked as a foreman at the Williamsport Foundry for 48 years before retiring in 2017.

Will enjoyed watching NASCAR and soccer and was an avid hunter, who enjoyed spending time outdoors. Above all else, Will was the ultimate family man and one of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandkids.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Richard “Bucky” Rump (Kaitlyn), of Queen Creek, Arizona; son-in-law, Paul W. McKee, II; four grandchildren, Miranda, Devin, Loretta, and Oliver; two sisters, Eleanor Stroup (Al), of Elimsport and Beck Cillo, of Williamsport; and a beloved father-in-law, four sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki L. McKee on July 17, 2018, a brother, Ron Rump, and a brother-in-law, Frank McNaughton.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Will’s name may be made to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

