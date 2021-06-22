Montoursville -- Wilfred “Sonny” Leroy Camp, Jr., 84, of Montoursville, Upper Fairfield Twp. Passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home.

Sonny was born March 20, 1937, in Waterbury, Connecticut and was the son of the late Wilfred L. and the late Nellie V. (Harris) Camp, Sr. He married Beverly M. Markley on May 17, 1958 and shared 63 years of marriage.

Sonny graduated from Montoursville High School, class of 1956. For many years he worked as an Insurance Staff Manager with Washington National Insurance Company. Sonny was a member of Twin Hills Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

He is survived by his wife: Beverly M. (Markley) Camp, two daughters; Cathy L. Wright of Muncy, Deborah A. (John) Ritter of Montoursville, two sons; William M. (Carol) Camp, Samuel A. (Mary Kay) Camp both of Montoursville, a sister; Arlene M. (William) Shemory of Washingtonville, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by five sisters; Shirley, Patricia, Dora, and Barbara Camp, Wanda Derr, a brother; Michael Camp, two grandchildren; Jason Peters, Carl Camp and by two great grandchildren, McKenna Wright, Wilfred Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Matthew S.E. Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin "Stone Heap" Cemetery, Unityville. Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

