Turbotville -- Wilbur S. “Sam” “Reds” Corderman, 81, of rural Turbotville went to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Born April 3, 1939 in Lewis Twp., Northumberland County, he was the son of the late Willard and Elma (Rovenolt) Corderman. He resided in the house he was born in almost all his life.

He was a 1957 graduate of the former North Mont High School and graduated from Harrisburg Barber School in 1959. On September 3, 1960 he married the former Donna Jean Reynolds from Turbotville, a great blessing in his life.

Wilbur had a strong Christian faith and was the Pastor of East District Mennonite Church for 28 years. He also worked at The Masters Barber Shop in Danville for 60 years, and farmed with his sons until they married. He was a member of Elk Run Hunting Club in Sullivan County, the Montour County Historical Society, and a benefactor member of the NRA.

Surviving besides his wife, Donna Jean Corderman, are three sons: Dennis and his wife April of Genesee; Douglas and his wife Suzie of Turbotville; and Dave and his wife Jenn of Muncy; ten grandchildren: Russell and his wife Stacy, Renita and her husband Colby, Kyle and his wife Samantha, Kaleb, Keturah and her husband Ben, Lydia, Remington, Myles, Keller, and Kael; three great-grandchildren, Levi, Bethany and Avery.

Family and friend are invited to call Friday, September 18th, from 5 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 12 – 1 p.m. at East District Mennonite Church, 71 East District Rd, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.=. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to his church, East District Mennonite Church, or the Maranatha School, 1485 Plotts Rd., Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com