Watsontown -- Wilbur H. Elliott, 81, of Watsontown passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.

Born June 17, 1939 in rural Muncy, he was the son of the late Gerald L. and Dorothy P. (Black) Elliott. On September 3, 1960 he married the former Carol A. Knupp and they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

He was a 1957 graduate of the former North-Mont High School, Turbotville. He was employed at National Gypsum for 25 years, retiring in 2001, and earlier in life worked at Zenith/Philco-Ford Corp., Watsontown.

He enjoyed antique cars and showing them at car shows, and was a member of the Susquehanna C.A.R.T.S.

Surviving besides his wife Carol Elliott, at home are three daughters: Cathy A. Long and her husband Donald of Muncy Valley; Laurie A. Hollenbach and her husband Thomas of Lewisburg; Valerie A. Sampsell and her husband Craig of Watsontown; a son, Wayne E. Elliott and his wife Michelle of Elimsport; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin G. Elliott and a sister, Maxine Elliott.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Turbotville Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com