Cogan Station -- Wesley W. Kinley, 35, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving is his loving wife Kristen L. (Hakes) Kinley with whom he would have celebrated eight years of marriage on September 29, and his three beautiful daughters, Myleigh Hakes and Charlee and Sawyer Kinley.

Born June 17, 1985, in Williamsport, he was a son of Douglas C. and Charlene M. (Kuhns) Kinley of Cogan Station.

Wesley was a 2003 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and received his associate's degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in welding. Wesley was employed as a welder for Jasper Steel Fabrication Inc.

Wesley was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Montoursville. In his free time Wesley enjoyed farming with his dad, Doug; however, his most cherished time was spent with his three daughters who were the light of his life.

Surviving in addition to his wife, daughters, and parents are a brother, Justin Kinley (Melissa); a sister, Heather Paulhamus (David), both of Cogan Station; maternal grandmother, Mary R. Kuhns, of Williamsport; a niece, Katelyn Kinley; two nephews, Tyler Kinley and Cody Paulhamus; two best friends, Eric Miles and Seth Derr; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Ava.

Welcoming Wesley into heaven are his maternal grandfather, Charles B. Kuhns and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Norma Kinley.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10 at Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Drive, Montoursville. A celebration of Wesley's life will follow for immediate family and close friends at Faith United Methodist Church, with Pastor Larry Leland officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Wesley's name to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

