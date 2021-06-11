Hughesville -- Wendy Jo Bachle, 53, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Wendy was born Feb. 18, 1968, in Muncy, and is the daughter of the late William J. and the late Shirley (Cotner) Fogelman, Sr. She married Ronald L. Bachle on March 27, 1998 and they shared 23 years of marriage.

Wendy loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed crafts, crocheting, animals, going to the farmers market, farm show events and working at the auction hall.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Bachle; a daughter, Amber N. Bachle of Muncy; two sons, Michael A. Fogelman of York and Tyler J. Bachle of Williamsport; a brother, Robert P. Fogelman of Muncy and a grandson, Brody L. Ritter.

In addition to her parents, Wendy was predeceased by a brother, William J. Fogelman, Jr.

A memorial service to celebrate Wendy’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

