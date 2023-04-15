Mill Hall, Pa. — Wendy J. Barner, 55, of First Street, Mill Hall, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born in Lock Haven on July 23, 1967 to Robert and Diana Bilby Andrews of Salona.

Wendy was a graduate of the Bald Eagle Nittany High school in 1985. She was united in marriage on February 15, 1986, to Charles E. Barner who survives at home. She had worked for Bill's Happy Camper in Mill Hall for many years as a receptionist and secretary.

She was an amateur coin collector, enjoyed cactuses, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are two daughters: Brittney Barrett of Lock Haven and Chelsea Barner of Mill Hall, one son: Dustin (Kirstyn) Barner of Lock Haven. Also surviving are two brothers: Phillip Andrews and Ryan (Heidi) Andrews, two sisters: Andrea (Duane) Kleckner and Tracy (Josh) Kennelley and four grandchildren: Charlee, Arabella, Owen, and Piper.

A graveside memorial service for Wendy J. Barner will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at noon in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Cindy Killinger of the Salona United Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wendy’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

