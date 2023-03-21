obit candles new size 7.jpg

South Williamsport, Pa. — Weldon W. Michael, “Web,” of South Williamsport died March 18, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born 1938 in Berwick, he was the son of the late Weldon and Florence Michael. His beloved wife Barbara survives him.

Loved ones include two sons, Richard W. Michael and David G. Michael, a daughter, Leslie Anne Umstead, a sister, Elaine K. Harry, eight grandchildren, two nephews, and a niece.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be handled privately by his family.

Christian prayers of charity and faith may be offered.

Memorials may be made in Web’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, and/or the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse.

