Linden -- Weldon C. Cohick, Jr., 88, of Linden died on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Manor Care Jersey Shore.

He was born on November 5, 1932 in Penn Yan, New York, the son of the late Weldon C. Cohick, Sr. and Wilma (Davy) Cohick. Weldon graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and actively served until 1955 then continued to serve in the Reserves until 1959.

Weldon worked at Piper Aircraft until its closure then went into the drywall and painting business until his retirement in 1996. In 1998 he became the first DCNR Volunteer for Tioga and Lycoming County Pine Creek Rail Trail at Darling Run Access Area. In 2000 he received the Conservation Volunteer of the Year Award.

Weldon was also known to be a guest speaker at various events, sharing his knowledge of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Pine Creek Valley. For over 50 years, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and hiker. He loved canoeing and riding his bicycle in the Pine Creek Valley where collectively he made over 300 trips.

Weldon is survived by his brother Melvin Cohick, sister Maxine Davidson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters; June Hill and Margaret McDermit and brother Maynard Cohick.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Ravensburg Park.

In lieu of flowers, take a trip up to Pine Creek and visit the Rail Trail in Weldon’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

