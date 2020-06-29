McElhattan -- Wayne R. Bowmaster, Sr., 79, of McElhattan passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his son’s home in Jersey Shore.

Wayne was married to the former Betty L. (Weigel), who survives, on October 26, 1968. They would have celebrated 52 years as husband and wife this year.

He was born on July 30, 1940 in McElhattan and was the son of the late William G. and Ruth N. (Bierly) Bowmaster. He graduated from Lock Haven High School, class of 1958. He worked as a truck driver for many years and retired, having worked with Capitol Industries, Haven Homes and Widmans. He was a member of the McElhattan United Methodist Church, life member of the Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. and Fraternal Order of Police. He enjoyed working on vehicles.

In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by three children; Angela Mincer (Rob) of McElhattan, James Guthrie (Melissa) of Jersey Shore and Wayne Bowmaster, Jr. of McElhattan, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one brother; Paul “Butch” Bowmaster (Marie) of McElhattan, three nieces and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter; Kathy Marie Guthrie and two sisters; Alice “Sis” Dugan and Barb Bowmaster.

There will be a public viewing from 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Linnwood Cemetery, McElhattan.

