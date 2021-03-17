Flemington -- Wayne L. Walker 78, of Flemington went to be with his Lord and Savior at the UPMC Williamsport hospital with his family by his side on March 14, 2021.

Wayne was born in Bellefonte to Ray Franklin Walker and Catherine (Brungart) Walker on July 12, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Steve and Ronald.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Wert Walker. They were united in marriage on December 19, 1987. He is also survived by his sons, Robert (Holly) Walker, Los Angeles, California, and Timothy (Ashley) Walker, Castanea; a daughter, Melissa (Jason) Eisenhower, Mill Hall; step sons, John E. Wert II, Lock Haven and Michael (Eileen) Wert, Honey Brook, Pa.; step daughter, Jodi (Mike )Veach; grandsons, Von, Gavyn and Hayden Walker; granddaughters, Ivy and Eve Eisenhower, and Samantha Walker; step grandsons, Joshua (Becky) Guerriero , Tyler(Samantha) Guerriero and Patrick (Sarah) Wert; step granddaughter, Molly(Trevor) Dougherty; and step great-granddaughter, Elle Guerriero.

Wayne graduated from Penns Valley High School in 1960, worked at Piper Aircraft and then entered the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965, where he served on the USS Tidewater. Throughout his life he also worked at GEM Trucking, Nestlerode Contracting, and retired from Champion Auto Parts.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their dancing and sporting events, especially Von being Captain and playing “WE ARE PENN STATE” football and Eve and her dancing recitals. He enjoyed hunting with his family and his friends! He has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for over 20 plus years.

He has served many years as officers and POW/MIA chairman for the Department of Pennsylvania American Legion and 16th District Life member of the American Legion and a member of American Legion Post #36 of Jersey Shore! He served over 15 years in the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. He was a member of Jersey Shore VFW Post 5859. He was a member of 40/8 Club 903 and was a Trophy Life Member of North American Hunting Club and a Life Member of Mosquito Creek Sportsman Club.

Wayne was of the Protestant faith and a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Flemington, where he served on Church Council for many years.

Services will be private. He will be honored by his fellow heroes of the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home in Jersey Shore.

