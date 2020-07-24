Jersey Shore -- Wayne L. Hall, 81, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home.

Born February 4, 1939 in Beech Creek, he was a son to the late Robert Hall and the former Ruth Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Prisilla E. Rossman, they were united in marriage on November 28, 1962 in Mill Hall; and a brother, Ronald Hall.

Wayne formerly worked at Milton Transportation and retired from Chemical Leaman after many years of service.

He is survived by his daughters, Penny L. McCloskey, of Jersey Shore, Wanda J. Miller, of Oval, JoAnn M. Hall, of Jersey Shore, Theresa A. Hall, of Jersey Shore, and Tracy L. Hall, of Jersey Shore; two brothers, Richard Hall, of Fulton, Missouri and Larry (Suzanna) Hall, of Lamar; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Terry Hall.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

