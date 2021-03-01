Montgomery -- Wayne L. Dunn, 75, of Montgomery died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born October 18, 1945 in Massillon, Ohio, he was a son of the late Harry L. and Dorothy A. (Charlton) Dunn.

Wayne was an outdoor enthusiast who loved woodworking and dancing.

Surviving are a daughter, Tobbie K. (Rick) Olmo of Fla.; a son, Troy S. Dunn of Ohio; his companion of 34 years, Patricia A. Anderson of Montgomery; and three step-sons, Wesley G. Anderson of Texas, Mickey L. Anderson of Fla. and Jerry L. Anderson of N.C.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Norman L. Dunn.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.