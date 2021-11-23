Picture Rocks -- Wayne K. "Bud" Printzenhoff, 87, formerly of Picture Rocks, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Haven Place in Lock Haven.

Bud was born Aug. 3, 1934 in Muncy and is the son of the late Carl and Susie (Bieber) Printzenhoff. He married Mary Ellen Artley on June 4, 1960, and they shared 55 years of marriage.

Bud served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bud was a machine operator for Sprout-Waldron in Muncy, retiring after 26 years in 1990. He and his wife owned the 220 Motel and gas station in Picture Rocks for 20 years. Bud enjoyed gardening, reading, taking walks, and telling jokes. He was a member of Picture Rocks Baptist Church where he served on the church council and as a deacon for many years.

He is survived by two daughters, Beth E. Hill of South Williamsport, Karen S. Printzenhoff of Cronulla, Australia; a son, Todd E. (Kimberly) Printzenhoff of Muncy Valley; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen (Artley) Printzenhoff on Jan. 14, 2016; two sisters, Evelyn Fischer and Ester McCullough; two brothers, Eugene and Robert Printzenhoff.

A private graveside services will be held in Picture Rocks Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In Bud’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Picture Rocks Baptist Church, P.O. Box 408, Picture Rocks, PA 17762.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at

www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Printzenhoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



