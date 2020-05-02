Jersey Shore -- Wayne G. Beatty, 65, of Jersey Shore, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Rose View Center, Williamsport.

Born in Jersey Shore, December 9, 1954; he was the son of Gertrude “Trudy” (Lose) Beatty, of Jersey Shore and the late Glenmar “Pud” Beatty.

Wayne graduated in 1973 from the Jersey Shore Area Senior High School, He worked in the steel industry as supervisor for Layne Metal, Wire Rope and Truck Lite; recently retiring in December 2019. Wayne married the former Carol A. (Holmes) in 1998, sharing almost 22 years together. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Jersey Shore. Wayne enjoyed hunting and spending time at the Hidden Valley Hunting Camp, Penn State Football, and going to the beach.

In addition to his mother and wife, Wayne is survived by one step-son, Thomas Ritter and one step-daughter, Michele Ritter, both of Jersey Shore. He is also survived by his brother, James D. Beatty (Cindy), of Cogan Station and his sister, Glenda J. Nelson (Ed), of Rauchtown; four step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

In keeping with Wayne’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations, in memory of Wayne, to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny Street. Jersey Shore, PA 17701.

You can share your condolences and memories of Wayne with the family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.