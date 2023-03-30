Montoursville, Pa. — Wayne A. Newton, 89, of Montoursville passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. He was the husband of Audrey "Janie" (Snyder) Newton. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 6, 2023.

Newt was born Nov. 19, 1933 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Arthur & Dorothy (Tallman) Newton.

Wayne graduated from the Williamsport High School in 1951. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and often talked of his time at Naknek Air Force Base, Alaska. He graduated from Lock Haven University and received his master's degree from Bucknell University. He also attended Rutgers, Brown, Penn State, and University of Pennsylvania. Newt was a mathematics teacher at Solanco Area High School and Montoursville Area High School where he also coached Junior High basketball. He went to Williamsport Area High School in 1969 as a mathematics teacher and vocational coordinator. From 1972 to 1974, Newt was the 12th grade principal.

He then was head principal and secondary curriculum coordinator from 1974 to 1991. He served on the National Secondary School Principals Association Larger Secondary Schools Committee for three years. Newt served on the P.I.A.A. District 4 Committee for 18 years and was District 4 Chairman for four years. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Athletic Association Board of Control for four years. After his retirement in 1991 from WAHS, he drove vehicles for Spitler's and then for Fairfield Ford until November of 2022.

Wayne was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church of Montoursville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. Newt was a member of the Laurel Lodge Hunting Club and his favorite place to fish was the Cabonga Reservoir in Quebec, Canada.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Audrey J. Newton, of Montoursville; three children, Patty J. (Robert) Bower, Robert S. (Patrice) Newton, both of Montoursville, Sherry K. (Gary) Sandt, of Phoenixville; sister, Betty Tepel, of Blandon, Pa., brother, Nevin Newton, of Birmingham, Ala.; grandchildren, Samuel Newton, Robert Newton, Robert "Bo" Bower, Ryan Bower; and great-grandsons, Eliah Bower, Emerson, and Brooks Bower.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by five brothers, Gene, Rodney, Hobart, Harold, and David Newton.

Funeral Service will be held at noon Thursday, March 30 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, (formerly Spitler funeral home), 733 Broad Street, Montoursville, with Rev. Richard Barner officiating. Burial will follow at Montoursville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

