Muncy -- Warren Milton Fenstermacher, 78, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital of Pottsville.

Warren was born on Sunday, June 28, 1942 in Moreland Township and was the son of the late Harry Warren and Martha Jane (Opp) Fenstermacher.

Warren graduated in 1960 from Hughesville High School. From the day after his high school graduation, Warren was a self-employed farmer up to the time of his passing. He was a member of the former Muncy Creek Community Fire Co. since 1961. He was also a member of the Canusarago Grange 27, the Emergency Management Coordinator from 2000 to the present, and a member of the East Lycoming Historical Society. From 2006 to 2012, he served as the Moreland Township Supervisor. When Warren wasn't working on his farm or volunteering his time, he would be studying Civil War history.

Family and friends are invited to attend Warren's 11:30 a.m. graveside service on Wednesday, September 2, at Muncy Cemetery, 204 E. Penn St., Muncy, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

In Warren's memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company, Station 39, 35 S. Main St. Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

