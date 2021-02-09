Unityville -- Warren L. Whitmoyer, 83, of Unityville passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born October 11, 1937 on the family farm in Unityville, he was a son of the late Howard and Hazel (Young) Whitmoyer. He and his wife, the former Dorothy J. Bitler, celebrated 61 years of marriage on September 6, 2020.

Warren graduated from Hughesville High School, Class of 1955. He was employed with Litton Industries, Williamsport, for over 36 years and a member of the Quarter Century Club. Warren was also a member of St. John Lutheran "Gordner’s” Church, Unityville and a former member of the Unityville Vol. Fire Company. In his free time Warren enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his friends and family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, especially the local farmers.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Holly L. (Michael) Opsomer of Hughesville and Kelly P. (Paul) Makowski of Grovetown, Ga.; a son, Brian W. (Melinda) Whitmoyer of Unityville; nine grandchildren, Christopher M. (Kristin) Opsomer, Alison P. (Scott) Reese, Victoria K. Makowski, Megan M. Makowski, Joanne E. Makowski, Rachel K. Makowski, Rebecca P. Makowski, Mark R. Whitmoyer, and Paul M. Whitmoyer; a sister-in-law, Carlene Whitmoyer of Ore.; three great-granddaughters, Evelyn Opsomer, Audrey Opsomer, and Violet Opsomer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Warren was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Worthington, Clara Worthington, and Laura Duncan; and three brothers, Roy Whitmoyer, Elias Whitmoyer, and Edgar Whitmoyer.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made in Warren’s memory to St. John Lutheran "Gordner's" Church, or East Lycoming Recreation Authority, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.