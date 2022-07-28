Loyalsock Twp. — Our mother entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Wanda M. Lucas of Loyalsock Township was born in Norwich, Connecticut to the late Albert and Catherine (Bednarz) Dudek.

Wanda attended the Norwich Free Academy and married Marcel R. "Lucky" Lucas on November 27, 1947. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Wanda was devoted to her family. Her three children, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren were her superstars and the pride and joy of her life.

Forever the adventurer, Wanda often spoke these words, "If you have a chance to go...GO!" She and Marcel travelled throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. They spent vacation time in Canada, England, Scotland, and Ireland. They enjoyed playing cards with their friends and loved ballroom dancing.

A passionate fan of little league baseball, Wanda enjoyed watching the Little League World Series on television every year. She applauded the renovation and expansion of the little league complex in Williamsport and was delighted to visit the "Bases Are Loaded" art project commemorating Little League's 75th anniversary. Wanda was an avid fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's basketball team.

In addition to her husband Marcel and son Kenneth, Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and ten sisters.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crouse Funeral Home Williamsport, Pa. and Guillot Funeral Home Taftville, Connecticut.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church Taftville, Conn. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery Norwich, Conn.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.