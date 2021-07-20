Muncy Valley -- Wanda J. Marquardt, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Wanda was born on September 2, 1926 in Muncy Valley, a daughter of the late Harold and Henrietta Bender. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Marquardt, four brothers, and a sister.

Wanda resided in Muncy Valley her entire life. She was a 1944 graduate of Davidson Township High School, Sonestown. She was a member of the Valley United Methodist Church in Muncy Valley. She was a past board member of the Sullivan County School Board, PA Public Assistance Program, and the Republican Women’s Association. In 1954, Wanda was elected the first president to the Muncy Valley Fire Co. Auxiliary. She was a tax collector for Shrewsbury Township until 2004, serving 32 plus years.

Family was the most important thing to Wanda. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an amazing cook and loved preparing holiday meals for her family. She enjoyed reading novels and watching Hallmark movies.

Wanda is survived by her son, Robert Marquardt Jr. and wife Ruth of Hughesville; four daughters, Connie Vanlderstine and Hays Gumbs of Palm Beach Fla., Vicki Werner and Al Orth of Wilmington, North Carolina, Debbie Maximiek and husband Bill of Bloomsburg, and Kathy Sheets and husband Lee, of Chula Vista, Calif; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Honoring their mother’s wishes, a private family funeral service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Sonestown, with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Wanda’s memory can be made to Valley United Methodist Church, 1874 Route 220, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home in Hughesville.

