Williamsport, Pa. — Wanda J. Holmes, 80, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in DuBois on August 2, 1942 to the late James M. and Julia E. (Neeley) Whipkey.

Wanda was raised in Connellsville. She earned her degree from the former WACC becoming a machinist and worked at Avco/Textron. She was married to the late Kenneth B. Holmes. They celebrated 29 wonderful years together before his passing on January 29, 2013. Wanda was a member of American Legion Post #1 Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, Jersey Shore. She loved to travel, garden, and watch NASCAR.

Wanda is survived by a son, Michael L. Simbeck, Jr. of Williamsport; two daughters, Toni L. Simbeck of Williamsport and Babette E. (George) Simbeck of Trout Run; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Steven S. Simbeck, Sr. and two sisters, Marlene Logan and Carol Green.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. The funeral service will follow starting at 12 p.m. with Pastor Rick Mosher officiating at the funeral home. Burial will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wanda’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA at lycomingspca.org/donate.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

