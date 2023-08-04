Jersey Shore, Pa. — Wanda J. Fredericks, 87, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Jersey Shore Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born November 17, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Allen R. and Lois Grace (Calkins) Huggins. Wanda graduated in 1953 from Williamsport High School and worked as a secretary for many years. She was a member of Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church, Jersey Shore.

First and foremost was always her family, but she also enjoyed tennis, swimming, sunbathing, travelling, ceramics, and crocheting.

Surviving are two children, Joseph Wilson of Carbondale, Colorado and Valerie Coleman of Cedarcreek, Missouri; three grandchildren, Baylor Wilson, Jennifer and Jesse Coleman; siblings, David L. Huggins, and Gary Huggins; three sisters-in-law, Barbara (Hively) Huggins, Donna (Belton) Huggins and Mary Louise Kissell; step-children, Daniel Fredericks (Jennifer), Douglass Fredericks (Laurie), Kimberly Fredericks (John Nelson), Kelly Fredericks (David Clemens), and Kathy Fredericks (Scott Tate); and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Fredericks, brothers, Richard and Raymond Huggins, a brother-in-law, Barry Kissell, two sisters-in-law, Mabel (Aderhold) Huggins and Gerry (Baker) Huggins, and a step son, Donald M. Fredericks.

A funeral service to honor Wanda’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 11 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Wanda’s name to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be made on Wanda’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

