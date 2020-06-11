Williamsport -- Walter "Valentine" Boyer III lived 60 joyful years. A true reflection of his nickname, “Valentine,” he had a giving and kind-hearted nature that kept him close to his parents, 3 sons, friends, and animals alike. On Monday, June 8, 2020, Walter passed away peacefully at his home.

Walter was born in Williamsport on July 29, 1959 and was the son of Walter V. and Beryl E. (Woolever) Boyer, Jr. of Loyalsock. He graduated from Loyalsock High School, class of 1977 where he excelled in wrestling. He then graduated from Tyler School of Art & Architecture at Temple University. Walter had worked at SAS, Fairfield Ford and Hub’s Home Oxygen.

A true sportsman – Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports – especially cheering on the Seminoles; “Go Noles!” When he wasn’t involved with sports, he loved being around people. Walter truly had an unmatched, magnetic personality.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sons; Brooks J. Boyer of Williamsport, Brendan O. Boyer of Montoursville and Blake L. Boyer of Dillsburg, one brother; Daniel Boyer (Michelle Alexander) Boyer of Loyalsock, one sister; Cheryl (Boyer) Pulizzi (Mark) of S. Williamsport and nephews and nieces; Jonathon Pulizzi, Gino Pulizzi, Tanner Boyer and Morgan Chambers.

With an abundance of care and caution, and due to the coronavirus, Walter’s family has decided to postpone the celebration of life to a later date.

Please send condolences to: www.jamesmaneval.com