Jersey Shore -- Walter R. Gallagher, 83, of Jersey Shore went to his Lord on June 19, 2021.

Born July 19, 1937 in Lock Haven, he was a son to the late William F. Gallagher and the former Nelva Keen.

Walter graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1956. He retired from the Department of the Army within the Federal Civil Service as a Supervisor Staff Administrator. He also served as the Chief Warrant Officer within the Active and Reserved Duty. He retired from the Army Reserve in 1994 and the U.S. Army in 1997. As a civilian, he had several and exceptional performances awards. Within the military, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Medal, Hourglasses, Army Training Ribbon and Overseas Ribbon, and the Commander Award from the National Defense.

For many years, Walter was a member of the Elks, the Moose and the Legion. He was also a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church.

Walter and Barbara enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets, and spending time with their family, grandchildren, and friends. He was an avid gardener and loved tending to his flowers. He was known in the neighborhood for always planting and tending to his beautiful flower beds.

He was the husband of Barbara A. Gallagher, whom he married June 7, 1957. He and his wife celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2019. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Kurt Gallagher in 2019 and Kevin Gallagher in 1975.

He is survived by two granddaughters, Megan and Breannan Gallagher; and a grandson, Caleb M. Gallagher.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker will officiate. Following the service, he will be honored by his fellow comrades of the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

