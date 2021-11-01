Muncy -- Walter Larue Bartlow, 90, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Muncy Place.

Walter was born March 13, 1931, in Muncy, and is the son of the late William E. and the late Duella (Richey) Bartlow. He married Nancy L. Webster in September 1981 and shared 40 years of marriage.

Walter served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean war from December 1948 to August 1952 in the 82nd Airborne. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and spending time in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife; Nancy L. (Webster) Bartlow, two stepsons; Terry L. (Kathleen) Kitchen of Mechanicsburg, Gary E. Kitchen of Hughesville, step-grandson; Joshua Kitchen, step-granddaughter; Brittany Kitchen, a sister; Janet Davis of Hughesville, and by a brother; Kenneth Bartlow of Muncy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother George Bartlow and a sister Ruth Holiday.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

