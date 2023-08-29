Williamsport, Pa. — Walter J. Zegarski, Sr., 86, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his residence.

He was born on August 30, 1936 to the late Walter and Mary (Laffay) Zegarski.

Walter was a 1958 graduate of Bloomsburg University. He became an educator at Blast Intermediate Unit 17 and enjoyed working for them for many years.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (Piersimoni), a son, Chip (Linda) Zegarski of Williamsport; a daughter, Suzanne (Steve) Cochran of New Jersey; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Tara) Zegarski; Ashlin (Gage) Zegarski; Sarah Cochran; and H. B. (Rebecca) Cochran; four great-grandchildren, Maddy and Alice Cochran, and Bronxx and Freya Shumbat, and a sister, Pat Blasi. In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by a brother, John Zegarski.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Zegarski, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

