Williamsport, Pa. — Walter J. Johns, 94, of Williamsport died on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beatrice N. Welch.

Born Feb. 11, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late William and Violet (Miles) Johns.

Walter served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and later retired from E.H. Hall Tannery as a foreman. Walter formerly attended Newberry Church of Christ and enjoyed playing guitar at the Senior Center in South Williamsport.

Surviving are two brothers-in-law, Joseph Welch (Peggy) and Truman Welch, both of Williamsport.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Johns; two sisters, Ethel Owens and Lois Johns; and a sister-in-law, Lois Welch.

A funeral service to honor the life of Walter will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with Pastor John Shirey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s name to the Newberry Church of Christ, 2101 Linn St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Walter’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Johns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.