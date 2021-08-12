Muncy -- Walter G. "Bud" Neidig, 79, of Muncy passed away Thursday August 5, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 27, 1942 in Williamsport, he was the son of George S. and Inez E. (Snyder) Neidig. On November 26, 1966 he was married to the former Sandra E. Wertz and they celebrated 51 years of marriage until her death March 11, 2018.

He was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School and then attended Pennsylvania State University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated The Warrior Run Inn, Northumberland Bar and Hotel, Center State Amiesite, Brandine's Creekside Driving Range, Creekside Complex, and Neidig's Auto Sales for 42 years. Bud was a board member of Citizens and Northern Bank at Laporte and Muncy locations.

A 32nd degree Mason, Bud was a member of Muncy Masonic Lodge #299 where he was elected Mason of the Year in 2001. He was a member of Warrior Run Royal Arch Chapter #246. Bud was a member of many organizations including: The Williamsport Consistory, Zafar Grotto, The Allied Masonic Degree, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Shriners, and Muncy Valley Moose Lodge #866.

Bud served as a former Muncy Creek Township Supervisor, President of Highway Engineers, and President of the Montgomery Boat Club and Quehanna Cove, and a long time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church Pennsdale. Bud was the creator of the Caring and Sharing dinners where he provided Thanksgiving dinners to shut-ins and those less fortunate. He was known for his generosity to his community and those less fortunate.

He is survived by two daughters and a son: Pam Shady (Randy), of Watsontown, Jill Yocum (Larry) and Matt Neidig (Jen), all of Hughesville; six grandsons: Brandyn (Amy) Shady, of Milton, Logan (McKenzie) Shady, of Turbotville, Tyler (Tonia) Yocum, of Watsontown, Dante (Faith) Bair, of North Carolina, Colton Yocum and Chaz Neidig, both ofHughesville; five great grandchildren Riley Shady, Cameron Curtis, Hayden and Hadalynn Shady all of Milton, Annabelle Sones; a wonderful sister-in-law Connie McCarty Hughesville; and a sister Alice (Ronnie) Schuler, of Montoursville.

In addition to his wife, Sandra, and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Gene Neidig.

A celebration of life with military and masonic service will be held at a later date.

