Williamsport — Walter E. “Wally” Miller, 71, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Wally was born in Williamsport on December 30, 1950, a son of Walter G. Miller and S. June Miller Williams.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School, and after high school he served in the U.S. Army Reserves and in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Wally retired after 20 years from Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and also worked at K & W. Tires and the former Schnadig Furniture.

When he was younger, he enjoyed playing both slow pitch and fast pitch softball. He was an avid New York Yankees and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but he got his greatest pleasure from his family and going to all his grandchildren’s games and events.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Delbert Williams.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra M. (Scoppa) Miller, they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on February 20, 2022. Also surviving are his sons and their families, Michael (Tina) Miller of Hughesville, Marc (Kristie) Miller of Williamsport; grandchildren, Ian, Zach, Zoey, Makayla, Jayce, Kortnei, Skye, Kaydie, and Landen, also his brother, Harold (Virginia) Hoffman of Williamsport.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Darlene Little officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Wally’s name be made to a charity of your choice.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.